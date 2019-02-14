‘We just love him and want him to come home’, says housemate of missing UEA student Nick Sadler

Friends and family of a missing student are pulling together to support each other as the search continues.

Nick Sadler, 25, was last seen at his home in Norwich on Friday, February 8.

Since then police have searched parts of the city, while Mr Sadler’s family have been putting up posters.

Gym worker Ashleigh Gormer, 22, is one of Mr Sadler’s Housemates in Helena Road, Earlham.

“We all met at university, we’re like a little family really,” she said. “It’s obviously a horrible thing we’re going through but his family and friends have all pulled together and are all supporting each other. He’s got some really good people in his life.

“It doesn’t matter what’s happeened. We just love him and want him to come home.”

Mr Sadler, who was studying film and television at the UEA, grew up in Highgate, in the centre of King’s Lynn and attended the now King Edward VII Academy on the Gaywood Road.

Mark Flanagan, 24, a broadcast student at Derby University, grew up in South Lynn and went to KES with Mr Sadler.

“I knew him all through high school,” he said. “And then it kind of transitioned to more online stuff when we started moving to university.

“He was polite and kind. I know a lot of people say that about people who are missing but he was always happy to help someone.”

In a statemeent, his former school said: “Nick Sadler attended KES from 2007 - 2012. His younger brother and sister were also students at KES.

“He enjoyed his time at the school and was a quiet conscientious student who worked hard and was always reliable. He was an able student and was an original thinker with considerable wit.

“Nick was an absolute pleasure to teach. Respected by his teachers and his peers, he had a firm friendship group and good working relationships.

“We are saddened to hear Nick is missing and KES Academy staff and governors hope that he is found safe and well.”

Mr Sadler’s brother Oliver and mother Karen have been travelling to Norwich each day to put up posters appealing for information.

“Everyone loved him, he was just so much fun to be around,” said Mr Sadler, 31. “He was such a great guy.

“We’re trying to keep his name and face everywhere. We keep telling ourselves it only takes one person to see it, that’s all it takes.”