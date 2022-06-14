Police believe missing man from Cumbria may be in Norfolk

A missing man from Cumbria could be in Norfolk.

Stewart Griffiths, 60, was last seen in Daltongate in Ulverston on Wednesday, June 8, at about 11pm.

Police now believe he may be in the Norfolk area.

He is described as 6ft and slim, bald with a grey moustache, and he wears glasses.

Cumbria Police is asking anyone with information to contact them on 101.

Officers have also urged Mr Griffiths to contact them if he sees the appeal.