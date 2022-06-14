News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Police believe missing man from Cumbria may be in Norfolk

Grace Piercy

Published: 2:30 PM June 14, 2022
xxx_stewartgriffiths_cumbriapolice_jun22

Stewart Griffiths, 60, is missing from Cumbria - Credit: Cumbria Police

A missing man from Cumbria could be in Norfolk.

Stewart Griffiths, 60, was last seen in Daltongate in Ulverston on Wednesday, June 8, at about 11pm.

Police now believe he may be in the Norfolk area. 

He is described as 6ft and slim, bald with a grey moustache, and he wears glasses.

Cumbria Police is asking anyone with information to contact them on 101.

Officers have also urged Mr Griffiths to contact them if he sees the appeal.

Norfolk Live News
Norfolk
Cumbria

