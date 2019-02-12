Search

Woman who went missing on Valentine’s Day found ‘safe and well’

PUBLISHED: 08:45 19 February 2019 | UPDATED: 08:45 19 February 2019

Police have found Shirley Newman, 70, of Sheringham. Photo: NORFOLK POLICE

Police have found Shirley Newman, 70, of Sheringham. Photo: NORFOLK POLICE

A woman from north Norfolk, who went missing on Valentine’s Day, has been found “safe and well”.

It comes following an appeal after officers became “increasingly concerned” for the welfare of Shirley Newman, 70, of Sheringham, after she was last seen at her home address at The Boulevard around 11pm on Thursday February 14.

She was found by officers in the Wells area around 7pm on Monday February 18.

A spokesperson for Norfolk police said: “We would like to thank the public and local media for their assistance with this appeal.”

