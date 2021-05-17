Missing man found safe and well in woodland near his home

Published: 5:18 PM May 17, 2021

George Goodman had gone missing after leaving his home in Rollesby, near Great Yarmouth - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

A man whose disappearance triggered a sweeping search from Norfolk's emergency services has been found safe and well.

George Goodman was first reported missing after leaving his home on Low Road in Rollesby, near Great Yarmouth, some time after 5am on Sunday (May 16) morning.

With the 26-year-old having been missing for more than 24 hours, officers admitted there was "increasing concern" for his welfare.

But on Monday afternoon, police confirmed Mr Goodman had been found at around 3.20pm by a member of the public.

The woman discovered him in a small wooded area off Tretts Lane, between Rollesby and Fleggburgh.

Chief Inspector Matt Dyson said: "We are really pleased that George has been found safe and well.

"We want to thank all those involved in helping to find him, including officers, the fire service, Norfolk Lowland Search and Rescue, members of the public and the press."