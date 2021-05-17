News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Missing man found safe and well in woodland near his home

Author Picture Icon

Thomas Chapman

Published: 5:18 PM May 17, 2021   
George Goodman went missing from his Rollesby home early on Sunday morning.

George Goodman had gone missing after leaving his home in Rollesby, near Great Yarmouth - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

A man whose disappearance triggered a sweeping search from Norfolk's emergency services has been found safe and well.

George Goodman was first reported missing after leaving his home on Low Road in Rollesby, near Great Yarmouth, some time after 5am on Sunday (May 16) morning. 

With the 26-year-old having been missing for more than 24 hours, officers admitted there was "increasing concern" for his welfare

But on Monday afternoon, police confirmed Mr Goodman had been found at around 3.20pm by a member of the public. 

The woman discovered him in a small wooded area off Tretts Lane, between Rollesby and Fleggburgh.

Chief Inspector Matt Dyson said: "We are really pleased that George has been found safe and well.

"We want to thank all those involved in helping to find him, including officers, the fire service, Norfolk Lowland Search and Rescue, members of the public and the press."

Norfolk Live
Great Yarmouth News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Layden-Grant Seymour inside Seymours Aldeburgh, which is opening soon Picture: LAYDEN-GRANT SEYMOUR

Investigations

Boss who boasted of lavish lifestyle is bankrupt with £100k debts

Tom Bristow And Emily Townsend

person
A Confederate Flag is flown outside a home in Norwich

Police action over 'slavery' flag flying in Norwich garden

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
A seafood platter

Food Reviews | Review

'It was divine' - Why this seafood platter is receiving rave reviews online

Donna-Louise Bishop

Author Picture Icon
Alan Muse, from Diss, receiving his COVID-19 vaccination at the new mass vaccination centre at Conna

Coronavirus | Video

'Shocked' couple almost given wrong Covid jab

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon