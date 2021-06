Published: 3:50 PM June 1, 2021

George Goodman, 26, has been found by police. - Credit: Norfolk Police

A 26-year-old man who had been missing has been found safe by police.

George Goodman, 26, went missing from Rollesby near Great Yarmouth on Sunday, May 30.

He was found shortly before 1pm today (June 1) in a field near Rollesby and has been taken to hospital as a precaution.

Officers would like to thank everyone involved in the search and to members of the public who shared the appeal.