Concerns for 35-year-old man reported missing

PUBLISHED: 17:29 24 February 2020 | UPDATED: 18:52 24 February 2020

Daniel Waudby, 35, was last seen in Thetford. Picture: Norfolk Police

Archant

There are concerns for the welfare of a 35-year-old man after he was reported missing.

Daniel Waudby was last seen at an address in Croxton Road, Thetford, at 7.15am on Monday.

The 35-year-old is described as white, 5ft 8 tall, of stocky build and bald with brown/ginger facial hair. He is believed to be wearing jeans and a white/grey Superdry camouflage jacket.

Police are concerned for his welfare and said he has links to addresses in Hunstanton and King's Lynn.

Anyone with information should contact Norfolk Police on 101 quoting incident number 121 of Monday, February 24, 2020.

