Police ask for public's help to find missing man
PUBLISHED: 12:38 01 May 2019 | UPDATED: 13:05 01 May 2019
Archant
Officers are appealing for help in tracing a missing man who has not been seen since the weekend.
Lee Tuttle, from Norwich, has not been seen since Saturday (April 27) evening and was reported missing to Norfolk police on Sunday (April 28) afternoon.
He is believed to have links to the Lowestoft area.
Anyone who has seen Mr Tuttle is encouraged to call Norfolk police on 101.
Comments have been disabled on this article.