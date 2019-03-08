Police ask for public's help to find missing man

Police are appealing for help in tracing missing Norwich man Lee Tuttle, who is thought to have links to Lowestoft. Picture: Facebook Archant

Officers are appealing for help in tracing a missing man who has not been seen since the weekend.

Lee Tuttle, from Norwich, has not been seen since Saturday (April 27) evening and was reported missing to Norfolk police on Sunday (April 28) afternoon.

He is believed to have links to the Lowestoft area.

Anyone who has seen Mr Tuttle is encouraged to call Norfolk police on 101.