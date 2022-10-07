News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Have you seen them? National appeal over missing person from Norwich

Simon Parkin

Published: 1:15 PM October 7, 2022
Updated: 1:41 PM October 7, 2022
Amisi Alende

Amisi Alende has been missing since June 2022

An appeal for information about the whereabouts of someone missing for four months has been made by national charity. 

Amisi Alende, 46, who is reported to be missing from Norwich, has been added to the database of Missing People.

The charity allows those experiencing the heartache of a missing loved one to appeal for information, and to help people who are away from home to either get in touch or find their way back to safety.

Amisi is reported to have last been seen on June 12 this year.

The appeal states: “Amisi we are here for you whenever you are ready; we can listen, talk you through what help you need, pass a message for you and help you to be safe.”

Poster appealing for information about Amisi Alende

Poster appealing for information about Amisi Alende

Missing People is currently running appeals for 14 people in Norfolk and Waveney, aged from seven to 81, some of whom have been missing for many years.

Anyone with information can call or text 116 000 free and confidential or email 116000@missingpeople.org.uk or write to FREEPOST Missing People.
 

