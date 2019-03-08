Man who went missing from Norwich is found
PUBLISHED: 11:55 21 May 2019 | UPDATED: 11:55 21 May 2019
Archant
A man who went missing from Norwich has been found safe and well
Lee Tuttle, who is from the city and is believed to have links to the Lowestoft area, had not been since Saturday, April 27
He was subsequently reported missing to Norfolk police on Sunday, April 28.
A spokesman for Norfolk Constabulary confirmed today (May 21) that Mr Tuttle had been found "safe and well" on Thursday, May 16.
