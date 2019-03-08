Search

Man who went missing from Norwich is found

PUBLISHED: 11:55 21 May 2019 | UPDATED: 11:55 21 May 2019

Norwich man Lee Tuttle has been found safe and well. Picture: Facebook

A man who went missing from Norwich has been found safe and well

Lee Tuttle, who is from the city and is believed to have links to the Lowestoft area, had not been since Saturday, April 27

He was subsequently reported missing to Norfolk police on Sunday, April 28.

A spokesman for Norfolk Constabulary confirmed today (May 21) that Mr Tuttle had been found "safe and well" on Thursday, May 16.

