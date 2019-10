Missing Norwich man found

Mark King, 65, has been found safe and well. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary Archant

A missing man from Norwich has been found safe and well.

Mark King, 65, was last seen on the morning of Friday, October 25 at his home address in the city.

He was located at around 6pm in the Norwich area the same day.

Police would like to thank the public and the media for their help with this matter.