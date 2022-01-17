Missing north Norfolk woman found safe and well in Leeds

Marcela Lopez Sanchez has been found safe and well in Leeds. - Credit: Norfolk Police

Police have confirmed that a missing woman from north Norfolk has been found safe and well.

Marcela Lopez Sanchez went missing from the Mundesley area during the afternoon on Wednesday, January 12, 2022.

A confirmed sighting of the 31-year-old in Cromer led to officers to believe she may have travelled to Norwich.

However, she was found in Leeds on Monday, January 17 and has been brought back to Norfolk.

Officers would like to thank the public for their help in sharing this appeal.