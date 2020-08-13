Search

Missing man from north Norfolk found 90 miles away

PUBLISHED: 15:53 13 August 2020 | UPDATED: 16:06 13 August 2020

Bernard Allen, of Trimingham, has now been found. Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Bernard Allen, of Trimingham, has now been found. Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

A 75-year-old man reported missing from north Norfolk has been found ‘safe and well’, police have confirmed.

Bernard Allen, of Trimingham, was found just before midday on Thursday, August 13, in Sleaford, Lincolnshire - around 90 miles away.

Mr Allen had been reported missing the previous day on Wednesday, August 12.

A Norfolk Constabulary spokesperson said: “Officers would like to thank the public and media for sharing the appeal.”

