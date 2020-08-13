Missing man from north Norfolk found 90 miles away

Bernard Allen, of Trimingham, has now been found. Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

A 75-year-old man reported missing from north Norfolk has been found ‘safe and well’, police have confirmed.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

Bernard Allen, of Trimingham, was found just before midday on Thursday, August 13, in Sleaford, Lincolnshire - around 90 miles away.

Mr Allen had been reported missing the previous day on Wednesday, August 12.

A Norfolk Constabulary spokesperson said: “Officers would like to thank the public and media for sharing the appeal.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.