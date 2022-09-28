Missing snake found in man's bed reunited with owner

Missing snake Robbie has been reunited with his owner after he was discovered in a neighbour's bed - Credit: Submitted

A missing snake has been reunited with its owner after it made itself at home in a neighbour's bed.

A couple in Foulsham discovered the reptile on Monday, when father-of-two Iain Robertson was woken up by his cat Socks hissing at the unwelcome visitor.

Former neighbour Simon has since come forward and Robbie, the snow white albino corn snake, is back in his care a year after going missing.

Iain Robertson who was woken by an albino corn snake in his bed, with his wife Candi, and Socks, their cat who had been acting strangely as she knew there was a snake in their home at Foulsham. - Credit: Denise Bradley/Archant 2022

The 34-year-old said: "It's great to be reunited.

"We used to live right next door in a semi-detached house and the snake escaped and went missing about a year ago.

"The last time we spotted him my wife Kitty saw him under the shed in our back garden while she was gardening with my uncle but he got away.

"He must have been living in the wild since.

"We thought he would have died as it would have been too cold for him but instead he turned up in our neighbour's bed."

After the snake was discovered, Mr Robertson and his wife Candi took him to wildlife rescue service Wild Touch, who are based in Walcott.

Having shown evidence to prove the snake belonged to Simon, Wild Touch were happy they had found the owner.

Jessica Walsh of Wild Touch said: "We are confident that we have found Robbie's rightful owner.

"He has been recovering well and has eaten wonderfully although is a bit unsure about being handled."

Clive the albino corn snake crawled into bed with Iain Robertson, likely looking for somewhere warm to hide - Credit: Candi Robertson

The reunion was particularly special for Simon.

"My father bought me the snake but he sadly died at the start of this year so it means so much to have him back with me.

"He is now home safe and I'm really happy. He is acting a bit anxious but he'll settle in soon enough."

Couple Iain and Candi Robertson may have discovered the snake on Monday but the snake could have been lurking in their bedroom for much longer.

Mrs Roberston said: "Our cat had been acting strangely for about a week, staring fixated at something in the bedroom, so he had probably been in the bedroom for some time.

"In hindsight, it may have even been under the covers when I went to sleep Sunday night.

"We've checked under the bed and in all the cupboards just in case he may have brought some friends along."