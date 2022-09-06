News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Missing teenage girl from Norfolk found safe and well in Hertfordshire

Grace Piercy

Published: 4:00 PM September 6, 2022
Police are appealing after a racially aggravated assault in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Ian Burt.

A missing teenage girl from Norfolk has been found safe and well in Hertfordshire - Credit: IAN BURT

A teenage girl from Norfolk has been found safe and well after being missing for four days.

Saphire Gooderham, 13, was last seen on Friday, September 2, and was heard leaving her home address in Mattishall at 6.30am on Saturday, September 3.

She was later reported missing the same day at 8.15pm.

Officers were concerned for her welfare and launched an appeal to find her.

Saphire was found today (September 6) in Hertfordshire and is safe and well.

Police have thanked the public for their help with the appeal.

Norfolk Live News
Dereham News

Grace Piercy
Sean Galea-Pace
Emily Thomson
