Missing teenage girl from Norfolk found safe and well in Hertfordshire

A missing teenage girl from Norfolk has been found safe and well in Hertfordshire - Credit: IAN BURT

A teenage girl from Norfolk has been found safe and well after being missing for four days.

Saphire Gooderham, 13, was last seen on Friday, September 2, and was heard leaving her home address in Mattishall at 6.30am on Saturday, September 3.

She was later reported missing the same day at 8.15pm.

Officers were concerned for her welfare and launched an appeal to find her.

Saphire was found today (September 6) in Hertfordshire and is safe and well.

Police have thanked the public for their help with the appeal.