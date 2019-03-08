Missing man found dead in park, inquest hears

A man whose body was found in a Wymondham park died due to hanging, an inquest heard.

Tom Gray, aged 20, died in Ketts Park, in Wymondham, on Friday, September 20.

His body was found by a dog walker.

Mr Gray, of Papillon Road, Wymondham, had been reported missing the previous evening, after last being seen in Norwich.

At an inquest opening held at Norfolk Coroner's Court, on Tuesday, October 1, senior coroner Jacqueline Lake heard Mr Gray, who was born on April 10, 1999, was identified by his mother, Emma Gray, on September 27, at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH).

Mr Gray, who was a student, was born in Scarborough.

Professor Richard Ball, histopathologist, gave his medical cause of death as due to hanging.

Ms Lake adjourned the inquest to take place at midday on Friday, January 10 at Norfolk Coroner's Court.

- The free Samaritans helpline can be accessed by calling 116 123 from anywhere in the UK.