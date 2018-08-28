Missing Gisleham man, Scott Head, found

Missing man Scott Head, 30, from Gisleham has been found safe and well. Archant

A man who had been missing for four days has been found safe and well.

Scott Head was last seen at an address in Southwold on November 2, with concerns growing when he failed to turn up for work on Saturday morning.

Police issued an appeal to trace the 30-year-old, from Gisleham, on Monday, and on Tuesday morning his mother, Lisa Wittrick, pleaded for Scott to get in touch and let her know he was safe.

A chef at the Sail Loft in Southwold, Mr Head was last seen wearing a navy blue puffa jacket and jeans, brown boots and carrying a black satchel and carrier bag.

On Tuesday afternoon, a police spokesman said that a 30-year-old missing man from Gisleham had been found.

“Scott Head was found safe this afternoon, Tuesday, November 6,” the police spokesman said.

“Officers would like to thank the public and media for their assistance with this appeal.”