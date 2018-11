Missing man in Great Yarmouth found

Phillip Grimshaw, 49, from Great Yarmouth has been found. Picture: Norfolk Police Archant

A man from Great Yarmouth who went missing has now been found.

Phillip Grimshaw, 49, of Ormond Road, was found in the Yarmouth area on Wednesday evening at around 11pm.

He went missing from his home address on Wednesday morning at 9am.

Police have thanked the public and local media for their assistance with the appeal.