Missing man 'located' following extensive search

PUBLISHED: 17:18 28 October 2019 | UPDATED: 17:18 28 October 2019

Jonathan Swart has been located by police after being missing for almost three days. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Jonathan Swart has been located by police after being missing for almost three days. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

A man who went missing from his home at the weekend has been found.

Police searching for missing 46-year-old man Jonathan Swart located him earlier today (Monday).

Mr Swart had last been seen in Hill Road, Wangford in the early hours of Saturday morning.

With officers concerned for his welfare, extensive searches were carried out as police were told that Mr Swart loves camping and he was believed to be carrying a big black rucksack that may have provisions in.

A police spokesman said: "He was found at Kessingland earlier this afternoon (Monday, October 28) after going missing on Saturday.

"Police would like to thank the public and media for their help with this matter."

