Search for missing Nottingham man widens into Norfolk

Published: 12:46 PM October 12, 2021

Peter Whittemore, 52, was reported missing from the Canal Street area of Nottingham on Tuesday October 5. - Credit: Nottinghamshire Police

The search for a missing man from Nottinghamshire has widened into Norfolk.

Peter Whittemore, 52, was reported missing from the Canal Street area of Nottingham on Tuesday October 5.

He is believed to have links to the Norwich and Great Yarmouth areas.

Peter is described as 5'10" tall, of a slight build with cropped grey hair and a goatee beard.

He was last seen wearing dark blue combat work trousers, a dark blue polo shirt and possibly blue suede trainers.

You may also want to watch:

If you have seen Peter or know where he might be, please call police on 101, quoting incident number 142 of 05/10/2021.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.