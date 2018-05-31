Missing man found 'safe and well' after coastline search
PUBLISHED: 09:11 14 January 2020 | UPDATED: 09:28 14 January 2020
A vulnerable missing man has been found safe and well following extensive searches.
Police and HM Coastguard rescue officers from Lowestoft, Gorleston and Winterton were all involved in searching for the missing man in Hopton and around the coastline area last Friday evening (January 10).
While the man was not located in the coastline search, he was subsequently found by Norfolk Police on Saturday "safe and well", according to the the coastguard teams.
A post on the HM Coastguard Lowestoft Facebook page said they were called to assist HM Coastguard Gorleston and Winterton at 5.50pm last Friday, for their second call-out of the year.
It said: "Gorleston Coastguard Rescue Team (CRT) were searching for a high risk missing person in the Hopton area.
"Our team were called in to search the coastline from the Links Hill area of Corton up to the border with Norfolk.
"Norfolk Police located the missing man the next day safe and well."