Missing 74-year-old man found safe and well

Roger Gibbard left his home on Saturday, August 17 and was reported missing after he failed to return. Picture: Norfolk Police

A 74-year-old man who went missing from his home in Brancaster has been found safe and well.

Roger Gibbard left his home on Saturday, August 17 and was reported missing after he failed to return.

Mr Gibbard was found by Norfolk police at about 1.20am this morning (20 August) in Sheringham.