Missing man found 'safe and well' following shoreline search

PUBLISHED: 09:01 21 June 2019 | UPDATED: 09:01 21 June 2019

Coastguard rescue officers from HM Coastguard Lowestoft were alerted. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Coastguard rescue officers were called out to assist police in the search for a missing man.

HM Coastguard rescue teams from Lowestoft and Gorleston were called out at 11.56am on Thursday, June 20 to assist police in searching for the missing man in the South Beach area of Lowestoft.

In a post on the HM Coastguard Lowestoft Facebook page, a spokesman said the teams were alerted to search for the man after a despondent male had been seen around the South Beach area.

Following subsequent searches, he was eventually found "safe and well" in Lowestoft according to the coastguard rescue teams.

The spokesman said: "The team commenced a hasty search of the shoreline and main beach from the Jolly Sailors, north.

"After liaising with Suffolk Police we relocated to Ness Point and located the missing male.

"The man was safe and well, however was taken away from the scene for his own well-being."

