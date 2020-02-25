Missing man found safe and well

A missing man has been found safe and well.

Update: We are pleased to report that #Missing male, Daniel Waudby has been located safe and well. Thanks to the public for their help and assistance in this matter @KingsLynnPolice @BrecklandPolice #CCR — Norfolk Police (@NorfolkPolice) February 25, 2020

Norfolk Police said Daniel Waudby has been found on Tuesday February, 25.

The 35-year-old was reported missing on Monday February, 24 and had been last seen at an address in Croxton Road, Thetford, at 7.15am that day.

Police also said Mr Waudby has links to addresses in Hunstanton and King's Lynn.

Norfolk Police thanked the public for their help and assistance.

