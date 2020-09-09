Missing 84-year-old found ‘safe and well’ after search

Charles Bampton was last seen on a bus from Loddon to King's Lynn, via Norwich. PHOTO: Norfolk Police Archant

A missing Norfolk 84-year-old has been found safe and well after being missing for more than a week.

Charles Bampton was reported missing from his Loddon home on August 19, with Norfolk Police officers appealing for help to trace him.

Officers established Mr Bampton travelled from Loddon to King’s Lynn by bus, via Norwich, where it was thought he may have then travelled to the Grimsby area.

A spokesperson for Norfolk Police today confirmed Mr Bampton had been found safe and well on Sunday, August 30 in Boston, Lincolnshire, and thanked the public and media for sharing the appeal.