Police concerned for welfare of missing Norwich man

Lukman Hussin is missing from Norwich. Photo: Norfolk Police Norfolk Police

Police are appealing for help to trace a man who went missing from Norwich earlier this week.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Lukman Hussin, aged 35 years old, was last seen near his work address on St Stephens Street in the city at around 11:30am on Wednesday 1 May 2019.

Lukman is described as Asian, 5ft 6 tall, of slim build with dark brown shaved hair and a moustache.

At the time of Lukman's disappearance he was wearing a black shirt, trousers and boots and a black leather jacket.

Officers are growing concerned for his welfare.

Anyone who may have seen Lukman, or anyone who may know of his whereabouts, should contact Norfolk Police on 101 immediately quoting CAD reference 415 of 1 May 2019.