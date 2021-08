Published: 7:32 PM August 14, 2021 Updated: 8:17 PM August 14, 2021

Andrew McLeod, known as Andy, who has been found safe after being reported missing - Credit: Supplied by Norfolk Police

A 62-year-old man who was reported missing on Friday evening has been found safe and well.

Andrew McLeod, known to his friends and family as Andy, was reported missing after leaving his home in North Walsham on Friday, August 14.

Shortly before 4pm on Saturday though he was found safe and well in Norwich.