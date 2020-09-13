Woman, 29, missing for eight days found in Worcestershire
PUBLISHED: 13:26 13 September 2020 | UPDATED: 13:42 13 September 2020
A missing woman who had not been seen for more than a week has been found.
Catherine Holwell, who went missing from Lowestoft and had not been seen since Wednesday, September 2, was located by police in Worcestershire.
The 29-year-old was reported as missing to police on Monday, September 7 and with concerns raised for Ms Holwell’s welfare, officers described her as vulnerable.
A police spokesman said: “She was located by police on Thursday, September 10 near to Alvechurch in Worcestershire.
“Police would like to thank the media and the public for their help with the matter.”
