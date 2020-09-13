Woman, 29, missing for eight days found in Worcestershire

Catherine Holwell, who was reported missing on September 2, has been found by police. PHOTO: Suffolk Police Archant

A missing woman who had not been seen for more than a week has been found.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Catherine Holwell, who went missing from Lowestoft and had not been seen since Wednesday, September 2, was located by police in Worcestershire.

The 29-year-old was reported as missing to police on Monday, September 7 and with concerns raised for Ms Holwell’s welfare, officers described her as vulnerable.

A police spokesman said: “She was located by police on Thursday, September 10 near to Alvechurch in Worcestershire.

“Police would like to thank the media and the public for their help with the matter.”