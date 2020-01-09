Missing 51-year-old man is found

Police confirmed that missing 51-year-old man from Lowestoft., George Reed, had been found. Photo: Suffolk Police Archant

A vulnerable man who was reported missing after last being seen leaving a hospital has been found.

Police confirmed that George Reed, who had last been seen around 5.30pm on Tuesday, January 7 walking out of the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston, had been found on Wednesday evening.

An appeal was launched to trace Mr Reed, 51, from Lowestoft, who was described as being 5ft, with white hair, and was wearing black jeans, a black t-shirt, brown boots and a black fleece when he was last seen.

A police spokesman said: "George Reed last seen leaving the James Paget Hospital on Tuesday, January 7 on foot and was located yesterday evening (Wednesday, January 8).

"Police would like to thank the media and public for their help with this matter."