Search

Advanced search

Missing 51-year-old man is found

PUBLISHED: 09:30 09 January 2020 | UPDATED: 10:11 09 January 2020

Police confirmed that missing 51-year-old man from Lowestoft., George Reed, had been found. Photo: Suffolk Police

Police confirmed that missing 51-year-old man from Lowestoft., George Reed, had been found. Photo: Suffolk Police

Archant

A vulnerable man who was reported missing after last being seen leaving a hospital has been found.

Police confirmed that George Reed, who had last been seen around 5.30pm on Tuesday, January 7 walking out of the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston, had been found on Wednesday evening.

An appeal was launched to trace Mr Reed, 51, from Lowestoft, who was described as being 5ft, with white hair, and was wearing black jeans, a black t-shirt, brown boots and a black fleece when he was last seen.

A police spokesman said: "George Reed last seen leaving the James Paget Hospital on Tuesday, January 7 on foot and was located yesterday evening (Wednesday, January 8).

"Police would like to thank the media and public for their help with this matter."

Most Read

Another empty shop for seaside town after trader decides to cut overheads by drastically downsizing

Sheringham shop owner Cliff Morris, who is dramatically downsizing his business after 33 years of trading. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Demolition work set to begin to make way for major new hotel

Spitfire Road at its junction with Anson Road. Photo: Google

Man finds 2ft black hair in McDonald’s wrap

A hair was found in a wrap at a McDonald's branch in Tuckswood. Picture: Google/Paul Cruickshank

‘Trapped in hell’ – building firm slammed as ‘bullies’ by villagers

Sandra Lombard, left, and Graham Johnson live on Green Lane and are objecting to the development. Photo: Archant

Lifelong Canaries fan leaves club £100 in his will to buy players a drink

Barrie Greaves, from Aylsham, at a Norwich City Football Club home match with his daughters Dr Sarah Greaves and Jane Warden. Picture: Dr Sarah Greaves

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Norwich bar closes down

Panda Bar director Samantha Elliott, pictured when the business opened in 2018. Picture: Archant

Norfolk town could get McDonald’s and Starbucks

Downham Market could be getting a McDonald's restaurant. Jay Nelson

WATCH: Video shows rat on window sill in McDonald’s

A rat was filmed in the McDonald's restaurant on King's Lynn's Hardwick Estate just before Christmas. Photo: Michael Darlington

‘Ginormous’ cliff collapse leaves caravans at risk of falling

A huge section of cliff has fallen onto the beach and sea at a caravan park in Trimingham. Picture: Amanda Stephens

Headteacher banned for ignoring child neglect complaints

Alexander Bowles was headteacher at Great Hockham Primary School near Thetford. Photo: Google Streetview

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Demolition work set to begin to make way for major new hotel

Spitfire Road at its junction with Anson Road. Photo: Google

Norwich City transfer rumours: City want Ajax defender

Norwich City have been linked to Ajax defender Sven Botman

Boss reveals £4m makeover plan for historic hotel

General manager David Graham outside Dunston Hall which will see up to £4m invested to refurbish the rooms and restaurant. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Agoraphobic ordered to stay at home after landlord attack

Paul Trevitt, landlord at the Three Tuns in Bungay. PHOTO: Reece Hanson

Crash causes delays on busy Thickthorn roundabout

Motorists are being warned to expect delays following a collision on the Thickthorn roundabout. Picture: EDP24 LiveTraffic Map
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists