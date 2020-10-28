Missing Lowestoft man, 69, found

Missing man John Cone has been found, police confirmed. Picture: Suffolk Police Archant

A 69-year-old man who went missing from his home at the weekend has been found.

Police have confirmed that John Cone, who had been reported missing for three-and-a-half days, had been found on Wednesday, October 28.

He had been reported missing after leaving his home in Lowestoft at about 8am on Sunday, October 25.

Police issued an appeal on Tuesday, after Mr Cone had not been seen since early on Sunday morning.

There was a sighting of his vehicle, a silver Ford C Max, in Southwold on Monday and a police spokesman said: “John Cone was found earlier this afternoon, Wednesday, October 28.

“Police would like to thank members of the public and the media for their assistance with this appeal.”