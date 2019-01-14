Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Missing man last seen in Norwich - more than 75 miles from his home

14 January, 2019 - 09:19
Missing man Kelley Hill from Boston was last seen in Norwich. Picture Lincolnshire Police.

Missing man Kelley Hill from Boston was last seen in Norwich. Picture Lincolnshire Police.

Archant

A man missing from his home in Lincolnshire was last seen in Norwich, police have said.

Officers are currently looking for Kelley Hill, 48, who is missing from his home in Boston. Kelley was last seen in Norwich at 5pm on 10 January.

Police believe he could still be in this area.

Kelley is 6ft tall, has greying cropped hair, is clean shaven and is of a slim build.

He was last seen wearing a cream jacket and navy trousers and he often frequents quiet places such as parks or riverbanks.

Anyone who has seen Kelley or have any information should call Lincolnshire police 101 quoting incident 96 of 11 January.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Tributes to The Talk’s John Fisher who has died aged 76

John Fisher was best known for his time running The Talk on Oak Street, which he took on from his late father Geoff Fisher in the 1970s. Photo: Adrian Judd

Police stop flatbed van carrying ‘insecure’ load

The vehicle was stopped by police in the Fakenham area. Photo: Norfolk police

Football club forced to cancel game after cars churn up pitch

The damage caused to Cromer Town FC's pitch. Photo: Jenna Bedwell

‘It was really hard saying goodbye to them’ - Three best friends say goodbye after being torn apart in 1973

Peter Russell, Ian Belsam and John Clarke (Pictured left to right) had the quintessential Australian holiday in 1972, but two never came back. Picture: Contributed by John Clarke

Panto star Ben Langley ‘overwhelmed’ as crowd give him standing ovation in final show

Ben Langley as Wishee Washee Credit: Rosa Maria Hughes

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Brit award-winning rock band latest act announced for Forest Live 2019

Forest Live 2018 Credit: Lee Blanchflower

Lucky escape for driver after car overturns

The car which overturned in King's Lynn Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

High school site closed due to ‘significant’ flooding

Great Yarmouth Charter Academy's site at Thamesfield Way, which will be closed on Monday due to flooding. Picture: Liz Coates

Michael Bailey: Krul kicks, Baggies baggage and a win for Norwich City underdogs – Six things learned from The Hawthorns

Alex Tettey leads Norwich City out at The Hawthorns to take on West Bromwich Albion - with even bigger fixtures set to follow. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Tributes to The Talk’s John Fisher who has died aged 76

John Fisher was best known for his time running The Talk on Oak Street, which he took on from his late father Geoff Fisher in the 1970s. Photo: Adrian Judd
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists