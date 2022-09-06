Missing 72-year-old from Kent could be in Norfolk

Patrick Canfield from Kent is missing and police have said he could be in Norfolk - Credit: Kent Police

A man in his 70s from Kent is missing and police believe he may be in Norfolk.

Patrick Canfield, 72, is from Tunbridge Wells and was last seen in Eridge Road at 9am today (September 6).

Police are concerned for his welfare.

It is believed Patrick may have travelled to London by train and had the intention of visiting Norfolk.

He is described as being 5ft 10in, of medium build with receding grey hair.

Patrick was last seen wearing a dark grey t-shirt with an orange pattern on the front, dark navy blue jeans and navy blue plimsolls with white soles.

Anyone with information is asked to call Kent Police on 999 quoting 6-0406.