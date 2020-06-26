Police search widens to Norwich to find missing Coventry teenager

Joshua Worwood, 19, has been missing from Coventry since Monday and may have travelled to Norwich. Picture: West Midlands Police

A 19-year-old who has gone missing from the Midlands may have travelled to Norwich.

Police are appealing for help to find Joshua Worwood, who went missing from Coventry, on June 22.

The teenager is considered vulnerable and was last seen at around 8.30am on Monday.

He is described as white, 5ft 1 inches tall, and was last seen wearing a hoodie.

Police believe he could have travelled to Norwich or Southend.

A West Midlands Police spokesman said: “Joshua - who has been missing before - is known to use the rail network and has previously ended up in London.”

Anyone with information is urged to call the police on 999.