Missing Holt police officer is found

A police officer who was missing from Holt has been found.

Relieved officers and volunteers have called off the search for Adrian Porter, known as Ady, who went missing from his home in Holt around 8am on Monday morning (April 29).

The Norfolk police officer was found in the Thetford area at around 4.40pm on Tuesday afternoon (April 30).

A police spokesman said Mr Porter is receiving medical support and thanked the media and public for their help.

Around a dozen people helped to search for Mr Porter in Holt, including ex-police officers and members of the public.

Community members met at the town's police station where they were given photos of Mr Porter and the bicycle he was last seen on.

At the time of the search, Inspector Rob Wicks said: “We try to look after each other in the police search and there are a number of people who care deeply about Ady.”