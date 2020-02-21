Missing Hingham man found safe and well

Norfolk Police are appealing for help to trace this man, Adam Harvey, who has been missing since Friday, February 14. Picture: Norfolk Police. Archant

A Hingham man who had been missing since Valentine's Day has been found safe and well.

Adam Harvey, 48, was reported as missing to police on Wednesday, February 19, having not been seen since the end of last week.

His disappearance prompted a widespread search, particularly of the coastal areas, and involved teams from both the police and the coastguard.

His car was discovered abandoned in Happisburgh, on a road leading to the beach, worsening police fears for his welfare.

However, Norfolk Constabulary has now confirmed that Mr Harvey was found alive in Somerton just before 10pm on Thursday, February 20, after almost a week of being missing.

Mr Harvey was taken to the James Paget University Hospital to be treated for an arm injury, but was otherwise safe and well.