Search

Advanced search

Missing Hingham man found safe and well

PUBLISHED: 08:15 21 February 2020 | UPDATED: 08:47 21 February 2020

Norfolk Police are appealing for help to trace this man, Adam Harvey, who has been missing since Friday, February 14. Picture: Norfolk Police.

Norfolk Police are appealing for help to trace this man, Adam Harvey, who has been missing since Friday, February 14. Picture: Norfolk Police.

Archant

A Hingham man who had been missing since Valentine's Day has been found safe and well.

Adam Harvey, 48, was reported as missing to police on Wednesday, February 19, having not been seen since the end of last week.

You may also want to watch:

His disappearance prompted a widespread search, particularly of the coastal areas, and involved teams from both the police and the coastguard.

His car was discovered abandoned in Happisburgh, on a road leading to the beach, worsening police fears for his welfare.

However, Norfolk Constabulary has now confirmed that Mr Harvey was found alive in Somerton just before 10pm on Thursday, February 20, after almost a week of being missing.

Mr Harvey was taken to the James Paget University Hospital to be treated for an arm injury, but was otherwise safe and well.

Most Read

‘Something needs to be done’ - will new scheme solve town’s parking problem?

David Reger, owner of Nuts 'n' Bolts in Attleborough, has given his take on the proposed changes at Queen's Square Car Park. Picture: Thomas Chapman

Caroline Flack’s family releases powerful message she wrote days before she died

Caroline Flack's family has released a powerful message the Norfolk TV presenter wrote days before she died. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images/Matt Crossick.

‘Disgusting - council blasted over ‘greedy’ £70k backdated allowance rise

Shaun and Karen Vincent, leader and chairman of Broadland District Council. Picture: Broadland Conservatives/Denise Bradley

‘Norwich City get £100 million and Leeds get £3 million, who thinks that’s fair?’ - Villa chief slams TV income difference

Aston Villa C.E.O Christian Purslow wants to see a fairer distribution of TV revenue. Picture: Nick Potts/PA Archive/PA Images

Sold for just £1: Lucky buyer snaps up property

The room which sold for £1 between two businesses. Pic: Archant

Most Read

Caroline Flack’s family releases powerful message she wrote days before she died

Caroline Flack's family has released a powerful message the Norfolk TV presenter wrote days before she died. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images/Matt Crossick.

Concerns growing over missing woman

Clare Kerrison, 48, from The Street in Old Costessey, who has been reported missing. Picture: Norfolk Police

Two Norwich chefs plan to take over historic pub

Micawber's and the chefs; Andy Rudd and Roger Hickman, who plan to take it over. Pic: Archant/Newman Associates.

‘We’d bring back tadpoles in jam jars’ - Caroline Flack’s fond memories of growing up in Norfolk

Caroline Flack at her book signing in Norwich in 2015. Picture: Denise Bradley

Police and paramedics tried to save Caroline Flack’s life, inquest hears

The inquest has opened into the death of Caroline Flack. Photo: Ian West/PA Wire

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Disgusting - council blasted over ‘greedy’ £70k backdated allowance rise

Shaun and Karen Vincent, leader and chairman of Broadland District Council. Picture: Broadland Conservatives/Denise Bradley

Hunt on for people who performed donuts in car at Norwich train station

Picture of car found at Norwich Railway Station. PIC: From BTP EAST ANGLIA Twitter.

Sold for just £1: Lucky buyer snaps up property

The room which sold for £1 between two businesses. Pic: Archant

Councillor calls on council to resign following meeting chaos

Taila Taylor has called on Attleborough Town Council to resign in its entirety. Picture: Archant/Breckland Council

Missing Hingham man found safe and well

Norfolk Police are appealing for help to trace this man, Adam Harvey, who has been missing since Friday, February 14. Picture: Norfolk Police.
Drive 24