People urged to check CCTV footage as fears grow over missing Chelsie Dack, 23

PUBLISHED: 12:07 21 April 2020 | UPDATED: 12:07 21 April 2020

Chelsie Dack, from Bradwell, was reported missing at 2am, yesterday morning. Photo: Chelsie Dack, supplied by Norfolk Police

Family members and police are increasingly fearful for the welfare of 23-year-old Chelsie Dack, who has now been missing for almost 36 hours.

She was last seen on the evening of Sunday April 19 and left her home in the High Street, Gorleston, sometime in the early hours of April 20. She was reported missing at 3am.

The Gorleston woman, who works at Howard’s Estate Agents in Lowestoft, has been described as the “bubbliest, most cheerful person” by her mum Dawn Howell - who said her disappearance was “very out the ordinary” and that she “couldn’t get her head around it”.

Overnight, a Facebook group named “Find Chelsie Dack” amassed 8000 members, with hundreds of calls for missing posters to be distributed around Gorleston and for those with CCTV to check footage for clues.

Ms Howell, in response to support from members of the community, said: “Anything that brings her home I am grateful for, and I’m sure the rest of the family will be happy too.”

She also suggested that checking empty properties and outbuildings may be the next port of call in efforts to find the 23-year-old.

But she added that there was “no update to speak of” with regards to locating her daughter, and that the family were “just as much in the dark” about Ms Dack’s whereabouts.

In a Facebook post, Ms Dack’s sister, Olivia, said: “We’d all like to thank you for your efforts so far but please be mindful of social distancing rules as we need to make sure we are still keeping safe and allowing the police to do their job.

“Please also remember to keep speculating to an absolute minimum and to keep this page for support only to respect the family’s privacy at this time.”

She added: “We are arranging for posters to be dropped off at four hubs in different areas of Gorleston for people to grab whilst out on their daily exercise and to take home and put in cars and windows.”

The four addresses can be found on the Facebook group dedicated to the missing 23-year-old.

Yesterday, police, coastguard helicopters, the RNLI and the Norfolk Lowland Search and Rescue team were out looking for Ms Dack in the Gorleston area.

But police stressed that people’s willingness to help in searches “are not currently appropriate due to the public health restrictions in place.”

They said: “Searches are continuing today with a team of officers, volunteers from lowland search and resucue and the police drone unit, which will be focused on the seafront area of Gorleston.

“Detectives are continuing with CCTV enquiries.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101.

