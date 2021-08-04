News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Missing man from Gorleston found

Grace Piercy

Published: 3:34 PM August 4, 2021   
Police have confirmed that the missing 24-year-old man from Gorleston has been found safe and well. 

Romas Mankus, having not been seen since the early hours of the morning of Wednesday, August 4, and following searches and enquiries, has been found this afternoon in Horsey.

Norfolk Constabulary would like to thank the public for their help in sharing the appeal.

