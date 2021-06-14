Missing girl, 14, may be in Norwich area
Published: 8:50 AM June 14, 2021
- Credit: Herts Police
Police are searching for a missing 14-year-old who has links to Norfolk.
Officers in Hertfordshire are keen to find Serena Oduka, who has been missing from Welwyn Garden City since 11am on Sunday, June 13.
It is thought she might be in the Norwich area.
She is described as having dark afro-style hair, which she usually wears in a bun, and is in dark clothes.
Officers are increasingly concerned for her welfare, and are asking anyone who might have information about her whereabouts to come forward.
"Please call 999 if you see her," Herts Police said on social media.
