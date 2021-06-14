Missing girl, 14, may be in Norwich area

Published: 8:50 AM June 14, 2021

Missing 14-year-old Serena Oduka may be in the Norwich area. - Credit: Herts Police

Police are searching for a missing 14-year-old who has links to Norfolk.

Officers in Hertfordshire are keen to find Serena Oduka, who has been missing from Welwyn Garden City since 11am on Sunday, June 13.

It is thought she might be in the Norwich area.

She is described as having dark afro-style hair, which she usually wears in a bun, and is in dark clothes.

❗ Have you seen Serena Oduka, aged 14, #missing from #WGC since 11am on Sunday 13 June?

She has dark afro-style hair, usually in a bun, and is in dark clothes.

Officers are increasingly concerned for her welfare. She may be in #Norwich, Norfolk.

Please call 999 if you see her. pic.twitter.com/TnmcHj6L2g — Herts Police ⚽ (@HertsPolice) June 14, 2021

Officers are increasingly concerned for her welfare, and are asking anyone who might have information about her whereabouts to come forward.

You may also want to watch:

"Please call 999 if you see her," Herts Police said on social media.