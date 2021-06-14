News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Missing girl, 14, may be in Norwich area

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Moxon

Published: 8:50 AM June 14, 2021   
Missing 14-year-old Serena Oduka may be in the Norwich area.

Missing 14-year-old Serena Oduka may be in the Norwich area. - Credit: Herts Police

Police are searching for a missing 14-year-old who has links to Norfolk.

Officers in Hertfordshire are keen to find Serena Oduka, who has been missing from Welwyn Garden City since 11am on Sunday, June 13.

It is thought she might be in the Norwich area.

She is described as having dark afro-style hair, which she usually wears in a bun, and is in dark clothes.

Officers are increasingly concerned for her welfare, and are asking anyone who might have information about her whereabouts to come forward.

You may also want to watch:

"Please call 999 if you see her," Herts Police said on social media.

Most Read

  1. 1 11 Norfolk cafés perfect for outdoor dining
  2. 2 Murder investigation launched after woman found dead following house fire
  3. 3 Vision for multi-million pound new Norwich venue revealed
  1. 4 Thieves swam across river to steal paddleboards from new firm
  2. 5 Child taken to hospital after being pulled from the sea
  3. 6 Man in critical condition after Norwich assault
  4. 7 In pictures: England fans enjoy Euro 2020 win at Norwich fan park
  5. 8 Murdered Norfolk mum's bravery has helped family through their darkest days
  6. 9 'Be responsible' - coastguard issues warning after seven-year-old is rescued from sea
  7. 10 Be lord of the manor: Site of forgotten mansion for sale for £2.3m
Norfolk Live
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A police cordon is in place at St James' Quay in Barrack Street, Norwich.

Norfolk Live | Video

Woman sexually assaulted in Norwich

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Auntie Anne's, Castle Quarter, Norwich

Two city businesses on the move as mystery new tenant hovers

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
A police cordon is in place at St James' Quay in Barrack Street, Norwich.

Norfolk Live | Video

Police seal off building site in Norwich

David Hannant and Daniel Moxon

Logo Icon
Kelly High who is crowdfunding for her daughter Sienna High (pictured) who has been diagnosed with h

Family told baby with half a working heart has weeks to live

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus