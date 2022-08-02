News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Large emergency response after reports of missing person

Emily Thomson

Published: 12:52 PM August 2, 2022
Emergency services were called to reports of a missing person at Beeston Regis

Emergency services were called to reports of a missing person at Beeston Regis - Credit: Submitted

An air ambulance and the coastguard were called to reports of a missing person along the north Norfolk coast during the early hours of the morning.

A large emergency service response was seen on Cromer Road at Beeston Regis Camping and Caravan Park, in West Runton, at 2.30am on Tuesday, August 2. 

Police, Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service, the East Anglian Air Ambulance, the coastguard and a land ambulance were in attendance.

The missing woman was eventually found safe and well at around 4am.

She was checked by the ambulance crew as a precaution.

The air ambulance crew stood down at the scene. 




