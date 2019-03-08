‘They are home where they should be’ - Relief as two missing fathers found

Billy Applegate, who has been reported missing, with his daughter Daisy. Photo: Gaynor Robinson Gaynor Robinson

Two young fathers who had been missing since the early hours of Saturday morning have been found.

Luke Allen, 25, who has been reported missing. Photo: Debbie Allen Luke Allen, 25, who has been reported missing. Photo: Debbie Allen

Luke Allen, who turned 25 on Sunday and Billy Applegate, also in his early 20s, had not been since around 4am on Saturday when friends spotted the pair in the Dereham Road area of Norwich.

Mr Allen’s mother put out an emotional appeal to track the 25-year-old and said she was concerned for his welfare having discovered he was suffering with poor mental health.

But police confirmed both men had been reported found around 5.30pm on Monday.

Mr Allen’s sister, Sarah Allen, said: “I’m very glad they’ve been found. They are both safe and home where they should be.”