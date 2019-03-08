Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

‘They are home where they should be’ - Relief as two missing fathers found

PUBLISHED: 08:42 19 March 2019 | UPDATED: 08:51 19 March 2019

Billy Applegate, who has been reported missing, with his daughter Daisy. Photo: Gaynor Robinson

Billy Applegate, who has been reported missing, with his daughter Daisy. Photo: Gaynor Robinson

Gaynor Robinson

Two young fathers who had been missing since the early hours of Saturday morning have been found.

Luke Allen, 25, who has been reported missing. Photo: Debbie AllenLuke Allen, 25, who has been reported missing. Photo: Debbie Allen

Luke Allen, who turned 25 on Sunday and Billy Applegate, also in his early 20s, had not been since around 4am on Saturday when friends spotted the pair in the Dereham Road area of Norwich.

Mr Allen’s mother put out an emotional appeal to track the 25-year-old and said she was concerned for his welfare having discovered he was suffering with poor mental health.

But police confirmed both men had been reported found around 5.30pm on Monday.

Mr Allen’s sister, Sarah Allen, said: “I’m very glad they’ve been found. They are both safe and home where they should be.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Body of man found at nature reserve

Barnham Cross Common, where a man's body was found on Sunday. PHOTO: Sonya Duncan

Father-of-two killed in head-on crash with lorry on wrong side of road, court told

The crash took place on Foulden Road between Foulden and Northwold. Picture: Simon Parkin

Multiplex cinema and hotel vision for car park

The former Battery Green multi storey car park in Lowestoft prior to its closure. Pictures: MICK HOWES

Search continues for missing father as friend found safe

Luke Allen, 25, who has been reported missing. Photo: Debbie Allen

Woman, 54, to appear in court accused of murdering her husband

57-year-old Kumarathas Rajasingam lived on Burdock Close, Wymondham, with his wife Jeyamalar Rajasingam. Photo: Submitted

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Body of man found at nature reserve

Barnham Cross Common, where a man's body was found on Sunday. PHOTO: Sonya Duncan

Stabbing victim named as former local shopkeeper, as murder inquiry continues

57-year-old Kumarathas Rajasingam was stabbed to death on Burdock Close, Wymondham, Saturday night. Photo: Submitted

Plea for two missing Norwich men to come home

Luke Allen, left, and Billy Applegate (pictured with daughter Daisy) have been reported missing. Photos: Debbie Allen/Gaynor Robinson

Search continues for missing father as friend found safe

Luke Allen, 25, who has been reported missing. Photo: Debbie Allen

Woman, 54, to appear in court accused of murdering her husband

57-year-old Kumarathas Rajasingam lived on Burdock Close, Wymondham, with his wife Jeyamalar Rajasingam. Photo: Submitted

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Held hostage in their homes’ - City street over-run by cars as people avoid hospital parking charges

Kate Slapp is one of the residents of Mornington Road, who are fed up with people parking on their road to avoid paying to park at the hospital. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Norwich bar to host The Voice UK audtions

The Voice UK coaches Olly Murs, Sir Tom Jones, Jennifer Hudson and will.i.am. (C) ITV Plc.

Balaclava-clad raiders threaten homeowner and steal 65-inch TV before fleeing in taxi

Police have launched as appeal for witnesses following an aggravated burglary in Kensington Place, Norwich. Picture Google.

Body of man found at nature reserve

Barnham Cross Common, where a man's body was found on Sunday. PHOTO: Sonya Duncan

Will this be the next retailer to quit Norwich?

Bonmarche has said it has seen significantly weaker trading since the start of the month.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists