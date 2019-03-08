Search

Community band together to reunite missing dog with owners

PUBLISHED: 14:08 11 September 2019 | UPDATED: 14:24 11 September 2019

Fergus found after a scary 24 hours Photo: Sophie Melton

Archant

A two-year-old Schnoodle has been reunited with its owners after it went missing for more than 24 hours.

Fergus was missing for more than 24 hours after his walk in Felbrigg Photo: Sophie MeltonFergus was missing for more than 24 hours after his walk in Felbrigg Photo: Sophie Melton

More than 50 people came together in Felbrigg to help search for Fergus, the missing Schnuazer/miniature poodle cross.

Owners, Sophie Melton and Milo Creasey, lost Fergus after he was spooked by a larger dog on his regular walk at the park at Felbrigg Hall.

Miss Melton said: "We've had strangers up here all day saying they are here to help find Fergus.

"We were so touched, it really is amazing how many people have come together and proved what an amazing tool social media is when it's used for good."

Fergus was found at 10.30am on Wednesday just yards away from where he first went missing.

Miss Melton said: "Fergus is finally home safe after the most horrendous 24 hours of our lives.

"The amount of help we had from friends, family and strangers was completely overwhelming, we are so grateful and humbled.

