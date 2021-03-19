Man who went missing in Norwich found

Published: 7:03 AM March 19, 2021 Updated: 7:38 AM March 19, 2021

Charlie Walton has been found after going missing in Norwich, - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

A man who had gone missing in Norwich has been found.

Charlie Walton, 26, was last seen by a friend in the city centre at about 9.30am on Wednesday, March 17.

He was reported missing at about 2.30pm the same day and was thought to have been in the New Costessey, Norwich and Hellesdon areas.

Police have since confirmed he was found in the early hours of Friday, March 19.

They would like to thank the media and public for their help with this appeal.