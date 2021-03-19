News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Man who went missing in Norwich found

Peter Walsh

Published: 7:03 AM March 19, 2021    Updated: 7:38 AM March 19, 2021
Picture of Charlie Walton who has gone missing in Norwich.

Charlie Walton has been found after going missing in Norwich, - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

A man who had gone missing in Norwich has been found.

Charlie Walton, 26, was last seen by a friend in the city centre at about 9.30am on Wednesday, March 17.

He was reported missing at about 2.30pm the same day and was thought to have been in the New Costessey, Norwich and Hellesdon areas.

Police have since confirmed he was found in the early hours of Friday, March 19.

They would like to thank the media and public for their help with this appeal.

