Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Owners search for missing cat named after rock star

PUBLISHED: 08:48 31 July 2019 | UPDATED: 08:48 31 July 2019

Freddie has been missing since July 24. Photo: Juliana Gallio Fox-River

Freddie has been missing since July 24. Photo: Juliana Gallio Fox-River

Juliana Gallio Fox-River

Norfolk cat owners are hunting for their beloved cat named Freddie Meowcury, after the 80s pop singer.

Freddie has been missing since July 24. Photo: Juliana Gallio Fox-RiverFreddie has been missing since July 24. Photo: Juliana Gallio Fox-River

On July 24, Freddie escaped his owner's garden in King's Lynn after he was let out to enjoy the hot weather.

Owner Robert Fox-River and his partner Juliana Gallio have placed posters around the local area, knocked on neighbours' doors, and posted on Facebook in an attempt to find their pet.

You may also want to watch:

Freddie has been spotted near Bespak industrial estate, South Wootton Field and Common Lane in South Wootton.

Freddie is mainly grey with brown stripes. He is also identifiable by a blue collar which features a cat face-shaped pendant.

The cat's owners said Freddie was very friendly and were urging anyone who found him to attempt to pick him up as they did not believe he would run away.

Anyone who finds Freddie is urged to call his owners on 07413 445556.

Most Read

Tributes to popular doctor who served town for 30 years

Former Dereham doctor Andy Marczewski. Picture: Courtesy of Dr Marczewski's family

Plumber guilty of fraud leaves more families thousands out of pocket

Kenneth and Sylvia Lynn said builder Stuart Otter failed to finish renovation works in their home in Beccles. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Kennels owner landed with £93,000 legal bill in neighbour row over dog noise

Sharon Tidnam at Low Farm Boarding Kennels. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Fisherman blocks vehicle access to beach with new gate

A gate being erected at West Runton beach. Pictures: Bev Burnham

Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s 4-1 loss to Atalanta

Tom Trybull tries his luck in Norwich City's 4-1 defeat to Atalanta Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Most Read

Fisherman blocks vehicle access to beach with new gate

A gate being erected at West Runton beach. Pictures: Bev Burnham

Kennels owner landed with £93,000 legal bill in neighbour row over dog noise

Sharon Tidnam at Low Farm Boarding Kennels. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Warning for thunderstorms, lightning strikes and heavy rain brought forward

A dramatic photo of lightning during the storm. Photo: Brad Damms

Risk of power cuts and road closures as warning is issued for thunderstorms

Storm over attleborough Photo: Liam Ayers

‘We were holding his head out of the water’ - Coastguard tells of dramatic rescue of man trapped in rocks

Emergency services working to free a man stuck in rocks on Sheringham seafront. Picture: KAREN BETHELL

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Plumber guilty of fraud leaves more families thousands out of pocket

Kenneth and Sylvia Lynn said builder Stuart Otter failed to finish renovation works in their home in Beccles. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Couple’s lives devastated by Lyme disease picked up in Thetford Forest

Laura Bradley and Martin Edwards, from Tasburgh, who suffer with Lyme disease. Photo: Laura Bradley

Tributes to popular doctor who served town for 30 years

Former Dereham doctor Andy Marczewski. Picture: Courtesy of Dr Marczewski's family

Man rescued after floating 500 yards out to sea on dinghy

Lowestoft Lifeboat and HM Coastguard rescue officers from Lowestoft were called to a kite surfer thought to be trouble. Picture: Mick Howes

7 things to do in Norfolk this weekend

Alice in Wonderland afternoon tea at The Assembly House, Norwich Credit: Steve Adams
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists