Owners search for missing cat named after rock star

Norfolk cat owners are hunting for their beloved cat named Freddie Meowcury, after the 80s pop singer.

On July 24, Freddie escaped his owner's garden in King's Lynn after he was let out to enjoy the hot weather.

Owner Robert Fox-River and his partner Juliana Gallio have placed posters around the local area, knocked on neighbours' doors, and posted on Facebook in an attempt to find their pet.

Freddie has been spotted near Bespak industrial estate, South Wootton Field and Common Lane in South Wootton.

Freddie is mainly grey with brown stripes. He is also identifiable by a blue collar which features a cat face-shaped pendant.

The cat's owners said Freddie was very friendly and were urging anyone who found him to attempt to pick him up as they did not believe he would run away.

Anyone who finds Freddie is urged to call his owners on 07413 445556.