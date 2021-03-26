Updated
Police concerned for welfare of missing teenage girl
- Credit: Suffolk Police
Police have appealed for help to trace a missing 14-year-old girl from Lowestoft.
Officers are concerned for the welfare of Amber Hanson, who was last seen on Thursday afternoon.
The 14-year-old has last been seen at around 3pm on Thursday, March 25, in the Hollingsworth Road area of town and has not been heard from since.
A police spokesman said: "Amber is described as white, 4ft 12ins in height, of slim build and was last seen wearing ripped, grey skinny jeans, a white crop top, black fluffy coat, Nike grey and orange trainers and a black snake print bag.
"Officers and family are concerned for Amber’s welfare."
If you have seen Amber, or you have any information regarding her whereabouts, please call Suffolk Police on 101.
Most Read
- 1 'Historic day' for £37.4m bypass as revised bid revealed
- 2 Q&A: What can I do when lockdown eases on Monday?
- 3 Two Norfolk spots make the Sunday Times' 'best places to live' list
- 4 'Like the Bermuda Triangle': City downsizers slam outdoor space
- 5 White tailed sea eagle spotted on the north Norfolk coast
- 6 Electrician spent £16,500 paid in error after thinking it was furlough pay
- 7 Boy, 12, punched by man as he walked home from school
- 8 'Valuable' free car park bought by council to prevent it being sold off
- 9 Police urge Norfolk people to be 'sensible' as Covid lockdown eases
- 10 7 picnic spots across Norfolk for your group of six