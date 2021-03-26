News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Police concerned for welfare of missing teenage girl

Mark Boggis

Published: 4:52 PM March 26, 2021    Updated: 4:58 PM March 26, 2021
Police have issued an appeal to trace missing 14-year-old Amber Hanson.

Police have issued an appeal to trace missing 14-year-old Amber Hanson. Picture: Suffolk Police - Credit: Suffolk Police

Police have appealed for help to trace a missing 14-year-old girl from Lowestoft.

Officers are concerned for the welfare of Amber Hanson, who was last seen on Thursday afternoon.

The 14-year-old has last been seen at around 3pm on Thursday, March 25, in the Hollingsworth Road area of town and has not been heard from since.

A police spokesman said: "Amber is described as white, 4ft 12ins in height, of slim build and was last seen wearing ripped, grey skinny jeans, a white crop top, black fluffy coat, Nike grey and orange trainers and a black snake print bag. 

"Officers and family are concerned for Amber’s welfare."

If you have seen Amber, or you have any information regarding her whereabouts, please call Suffolk Police on 101.

