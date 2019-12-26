Search

Missing 70-year-old man found

PUBLISHED: 15:14 26 December 2019 | UPDATED: 15:51 26 December 2019

Police were appealing for help to trace a 70-year-old man. Picture: Norfolk Police

Police were appealing for help to trace a 70-year-old man. Picture: Norfolk Police

A 70-year-old man, who went missing from Aylsham while visiting his family has been found.

Alan Brace, who is from London but staying in Norfolk for the Christmas period, went missing from his family's home in Spratts Green, Aylsham at approximately 12am last night.

A member of the family posted on Facebook: "We've found him. Alan was found by a member of the public wandering round Barton Turf and thought he had come from the local care home.

"Very wet and cold, Alan should be back with us this evening - safe and well.

"A huge thank you to everybody who helped us through this day of drama.

"Amazing how news travels so fast now.

"Equal amount of gratitude heaped on the police, fire brigade, and all search teams involved."

