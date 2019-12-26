Missing 70-year-old man found

Police were appealing for help to trace a 70-year-old man. Picture: Norfolk Police Archant

A 70-year-old man, who went missing from Aylsham while visiting his family has been found.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Alan Brace, who is from London but staying in Norfolk for the Christmas period, went missing from his family's home in Spratts Green, Aylsham at approximately 12am last night.

A member of the family posted on Facebook: "We've found him. Alan was found by a member of the public wandering round Barton Turf and thought he had come from the local care home.

You may also want to watch:

"Very wet and cold, Alan should be back with us this evening - safe and well.

"A huge thank you to everybody who helped us through this day of drama.

"Amazing how news travels so fast now.

"Equal amount of gratitude heaped on the police, fire brigade, and all search teams involved."