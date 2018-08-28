Search

Miss Teen Norfolk Galaxy visits dog centre as part of charity effort

PUBLISHED: 12:12 14 November 2018 | UPDATED: 12:12 14 November 2018

Miss Teen Galaxy Norfolk Lauren Newton with Penfold the dog at Dogs Trust Snetterton. PHOTO: Dogs Trust Snetterton

The latest Miss Teen Norfolk Galaxy made a trip to a dog rehoming centre last week to learn more about its work.

Lauren Newton, who will be competing for Miss Teen Galaxy UK next year, visited Dogs Trust Snetterton as part of her efforts to raise £400 for charities in her community.

The 15-year-old, from Wymondham, said: “I never realised just how many facilities they have for all of the dogs in their care!

“From hearing some of the stories around some of the dogs, it’s clear to see the amazing care that they provide here, and I also love how they never give up on a dog.

“It’s so inspirational seeing how far all the dogs have come and all the things they have overcome thanks to the wonderful staff here.

She added: “In the future I would also love to set up my own anti-bullying campaign to raise awareness and make others feel they have someone there for them, who understands what they are going through.”

