Miss Suffolk steps in to national spotlight for Miss Universe

PUBLISHED: 11:23 27 March 2019 | UPDATED: 11:23 27 March 2019

The Southwold Christmas lights switch-on spectacular. Miss Suffolk, Brooke Smith, announces the winner of the best dressed window contest, Mumfords. Pictures: Mick Howes

The Southwold Christmas lights switch-on spectacular. Miss Suffolk, Brooke Smith, announces the winner of the best dressed window contest, Mumfords. Pictures: Mick Howes

Miss Suffolk will put aside her local crown and walk into the national spotlight for this year’s Miss Universe Great Britain.

Brooke Nicola Smith, from Beccles, is in the running for the national competition held in South Wales this year.

The 20-year-old is one of 40 women taking part in the pageant this July. Before the pageant, Miss Smith will be tasked with a series of challenges and fundraising for A-Sisterhood, an organisation which supports women across the world.

Miss Smith said: “I am really excited to have been chosen as a finalist for Miss Universe Great Britain this year and will be doing all that I can in the next few months to prepare.

“Miss Universe is one of the biggest pageants in the world and I think it is going to be a huge adventure as well as a lot of fun.”

Around 90 countries take part in the Miss Universe event.

