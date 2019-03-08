Miss Suffolk steps in to national spotlight for Miss Universe

The Southwold Christmas lights switch-on spectacular. Miss Suffolk, Brooke Smith, announces the winner of the best dressed window contest, Mumfords. Pictures: Mick Howes Archant

Miss Suffolk will put aside her local crown and walk into the national spotlight for this year’s Miss Universe Great Britain.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Brooke Nicola Smith, from Beccles, is in the running for the national competition held in South Wales this year.

The 20-year-old is one of 40 women taking part in the pageant this July. Before the pageant, Miss Smith will be tasked with a series of challenges and fundraising for A-Sisterhood, an organisation which supports women across the world.

Miss Smith said: “I am really excited to have been chosen as a finalist for Miss Universe Great Britain this year and will be doing all that I can in the next few months to prepare.

“Miss Universe is one of the biggest pageants in the world and I think it is going to be a huge adventure as well as a lot of fun.”

Around 90 countries take part in the Miss Universe event.