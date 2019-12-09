Nursing student in the running to become Miss Great Britain

Brooke Smith is in the running to become Miss Great Britain. Photo: Kev Wise Kev Wise

A nursing student from Norwich is hoping to be crowned Miss Great Britain 2020.

Brooke Smith, 21, gained the title of Miss Norwich earlier this year and will be competing in the grand final of the beauty competition in Leicester in February.

Shortly after receiving her first title, Miss Smith began her degree in paediatric nursing at the University of Suffolk and she said she wants to use her platform to raise awareness for medical charities.

Miss Smith said: "I want my year as Miss Norwich to be full of purpose, to use the knowledge I'm gaining at university to become an advocate for awareness of childhood illnesses and use my platform for good."

This year Miss Great Britain is raising money for two charities, Cancer Research UK and Alex's Wish, which supports boys affected by Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy.

Alongside fundraising for these charities, Miss Smith has teamed up with the EACH (East Anglian Children's Hospice) and is supporting Ireland's Neuroblastoma Journey.