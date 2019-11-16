Search

Norwich nurse in running to become Miss England 2019

16 November, 2019 - 11:04
Chloe Webb from Norwich has entered Miss England 2019. Photo: Mark Sealey

Chloe Webb from Norwich has entered Miss England 2019. Photo: Mark Sealey

Mark Sealey

A woman from Norwich has reached the photo heat of Miss England 2019.

Chloe Webb from Norwich has entered Miss England 2019. Photo: Mark Sealey

Chloe Webb, 24, has just completed her nursing training at the University of East Anglia and is hoping to go far in the national beauty competition.

If she is successful in the online photo heat then she will gain a place in the semi-final.

Chloe Webb from Norwich has entered Miss England 2019. Photo: Mark Sealey

Miss Webb said: "Progressing in this competition means a lot to me for a number of reasons.

Chloe Webb from Norwich has entered Miss England 2019. Photo: Mark Sealey

"Mainly, it allows me to raise awareness for charities close to my heart, such as the Big C, as it is my ambition to become an oncology nurse."

The public vote is live on the Miss England website and acts as one judge on the panel along with a professional photographer and a former winner.

Voting closes at noon on December 6.

