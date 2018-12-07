Robin Hood, Snow White and Noah – oh yes it is!

Characters from Aldborough school's Mish Mash panto. Picture: Aldborough school Archant

A North Norfolk school’s ‘do different’ panto features not just Robin Hood and his Merry Man but also Snow White and the Three Dwarves.

Aldborough Primary School’s panto has been decimated by budget cuts, but it’s still come up with an exciting Christmas Mish Mash, including a version of Noah’s Flood.

The panto is raising money for Hospice Ethiopia UK, the Norfolk-based charity whose work helps thousands of desperate people in Africa.

Co-director and Class 5 teacher Jill Morgan said: “It’s really a very different sort of panto. The mash-up sees lots of different classic pantomime characters desperately trying to get a plot together – before things get swept up in a sort of souped up Noah’s Flood.”

It will be performed at the school on Wednesday, December 12 at 2pm, then on December 13 and 14, at 7pm. Tickets at £2.50 must be bought in advance from the school on 01263 761264 or email office@aldborough.norfolk.sch.uk