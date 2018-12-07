Search

Advanced search

Robin Hood, Snow White and Noah – oh yes it is!

07 December, 2018 - 15:52
Characters from Aldborough school's Mish Mash panto. Picture: Aldborough school

Characters from Aldborough school's Mish Mash panto. Picture: Aldborough school

Archant

A North Norfolk school’s ‘do different’ panto features not just Robin Hood and his Merry Man but also Snow White and the Three Dwarves.

Aldborough Primary School’s panto has been decimated by budget cuts, but it’s still come up with an exciting Christmas Mish Mash, including a version of Noah’s Flood.

The panto is raising money for Hospice Ethiopia UK, the Norfolk-based charity whose work helps thousands of desperate people in Africa.

Co-director and Class 5 teacher Jill Morgan said: “It’s really a very different sort of panto. The mash-up sees lots of different classic pantomime characters desperately trying to get a plot together – before things get swept up in a sort of souped up Noah’s Flood.”

It will be performed at the school on Wednesday, December 12 at 2pm, then on December 13 and 14, at 7pm. Tickets at £2.50 must be bought in advance from the school on 01263 761264 or email office@aldborough.norfolk.sch.uk

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘It’s going to be chaotic’: Parents told they can no longer use car park next to primary school

Parents at Rollesby Primary School will no longer be able to use the car park. Picture: Nick Butcher

Woman raped at University of East Anglia

Police at the scene of the attack at the UEA. Photo: C E Mathews / Concrete

Warning not to approach prisoner absconded from Norwich prison

James Cox, who is serving a sentence for fraud, absconded from open prison in Norwich. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Video This Norfolk restaurant has been named one of the best in the world

Morston Hall's owner Galton Blackiston and head chef Greg Anderson. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Police raid Norwich flat for second time in less than two months

The words

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Woman raped at University of East Anglia

Police at the scene of the attack at the UEA. Photo: C E Mathews / Concrete

Woman raped at University of East Anglia

Police at the scene of the attack at the UEA. Photo: C E Mathews / Concrete

Video 11 cheap and free things to do in Norfolk this week - from a Christmas market to panto

Christmas Market Credit: Getty Images

‘It’s going to be chaotic’: Parents told they can no longer use car park next to primary school

Parents at Rollesby Primary School will no longer be able to use the car park. Picture: Nick Butcher

Video This Norfolk restaurant has been named one of the best in the world

Morston Hall's owner Galton Blackiston and head chef Greg Anderson. Picture: Ella Wilkinson
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Heavy Showers

Heavy Showers

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast