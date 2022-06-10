News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Inquest into death of horror crash passenger adjourns

David Hannant

Published: 2:49 PM June 10, 2022
The bend on the B1077 between Attleborough and Old Buckenham where the fatal accident occurred. 

The bend on the B1077 between Attleborough and Old Buckenham where the fatal accident occurred. - Credit: Simon Parkin

An inquest into the death of a delivery driver killed in a crash has been adjourned pending criminal proceedings.

Mircea-Mihaita Paraianu died on November 25 last year when the Ford KA he was a passenger in crashed into a tree on the B1077 between Attleborough and Old Buckenham.

The 25-year-old was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge following the crash but died as a result of his injuries three days later, on November 28.

An inquest into his death opened in March and briefly resumed on Friday.

But area coroner Simon Milburn said ongoing criminal proceedings meant the inquest could not yet resume.

The driver of the vehicle, a man in his 20s, was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, theft of a motor vehicle, driving without insurance or a licence and being unfit to drive through drink or drugs. Investigations are ongoing.

The inquest was adjourned for a further review on September 7.

Norfolk

